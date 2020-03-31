Iran's death toll from coronavirus climbs to 2,898: health official Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Iran's death toll from coronavirus has reached 2,898, with 141 deaths in the past 24 hours, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur told state TV on Tuesday, adding that the total number of infected cases has jumped to 44,606. 👓 View full article

