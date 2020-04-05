The Latest: Pope begins Holy Week events without the public

Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

TOP OF THE HOUR:



— Pope Francis begins the first of several Holy Week ceremonies that will be held without the public



— American nationals and permanent residents take last chance to leave Nepal



— China reports 30 new coronavirus cases, mostly from new arrivals



___



VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has begun the first of several Holy Week ceremonies that will be held without the public this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.



Normally, tens of thousands of Romans and pilgrims, clutching olive branches, would have flocked to an outdoor Mass led by the pontiff. Instead, Francis was leading the ceremony inside the shelter of St. Peter’s Basilica, which seemed even more cavernous than usual because it was so empty.



Besides his aides, a few invited prelates, nuns and laypeople were present, sitting solo in the first pews and staggered, so they could stay a couple of meters (yards) apart to reduce risk of contagion.



Wearing red robes and appearing pensive, Francis blessed braided palms held by the others, then held one himself. The Vatican has said there are seven cases of COVID-19 among residents or employees of the tiny independent city state.



___



KATHMANDU, Nepal — American nationals and permanent residents have boarded a flight out of Kathmandu in what was likely their last chance to head home as Nepal prepares to extend lockdown measures to contain the spreading of the new coronavirus.



Sunday’s flight with 303 passengers on board was the second one arranged by the U.S. embassy but paid for by the passengers.



