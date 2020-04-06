Global  

Florida mayor: 1 more death tied to virus-stricken cruise

SeattlePI.com Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
MIAMI (AP) — Fourteen people from a cruise ship that docked in Florida over the weekend with coronavirus victims aboard were hospitalized and one of them later died, authorities said Sunday. Two fatalities had been reported previously aboard the Coral Princess.

The Princess Cruises ship, which docked Saturday in Miami, also began disembarking on Sunday fit passengers who were cleared for charter flights out. Passengers with symptoms of COVID-19 or recovering from it were being kept on the ship until medically cleared.

In a statement Sunday night, the Miami-Dade County mayor's office said one of the six people removed Saturday from the ship had died after being taken by private ambulance to a Hialeah hospital. Two other “critical patients” were hospitalized in Hialeah and three others whose conditions weren’t disclosed had been sent to a Tampa-area hospital. Eight others whose conditions weren’t disclosed were taken off the ship Sunday to hospitals.

The statement did not immediately indicate whether the 14 people had a confirmed coronavirus link.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez on Sunday ordered a local hospital physician and nurses dispatched to PortMiami to assist medical staff aboard the Coral Princess. The statement said officials also replenished the ship’s oxygen supply after determining it was critically low.

Meanwhile, buses lined up near the cruise terminal Sunday to take passengers showing no signs of the illness to the airport, but the process was slow. The cruise line said it was further delayed by a policy the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued overnight, preventing passengers from being placed on commercial flights.

“Princess Cruises continues to work tirelessly to adjust the repatriation plan to meet the new CDC requirements. This will unfortunately result in further...
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Coronavirus Impact: Florida Rep. Mucarsel-Powell Calls For Investigation Into Death of Coral Princess Passenger Wilson Maa

Coronavirus Impact: Florida Rep. Mucarsel-Powell Calls For Investigation Into Death of Coral Princess Passenger Wilson Maa 02:38

 Hundreds of healthy cruise ship passengers began to disembark from the Coral Princess Sunday at PortMiami for their journey home. Two people on the ship died of the coronavirus and a 71-year-old man, Wilson Maa, died late Saturday night after arriving at the Port. The ship had been denied docking by...

