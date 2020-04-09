CDC eases some return-to-work guidelines for essential workers
Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
In a first, small step toward reopening the country, the agency revised guidelines on when essential workers who've been exposed to COVID-19 can get back to work.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering changing back-to-work guidelines for essential workers who have been exposed to the coronavirus.
