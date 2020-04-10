The Latest: Boris Johnson's father: PM needs to 'rest up' Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.



TOP OF THE HOUR



— Good Friday observed at home as Japan virus divide surfaces.



— British prime minister's father says Boris Johnson needs time to recover.



— Southeast Asian foreign ministers have endorsed a coronavirus pandemic fund.



— Tokyo's business closures request to take effect Saturday.



___



LONDON — Boris Johnson’s father says the British prime minister needs time to recover from the new coronavirus and is unlikely to be back at work imminently.



The U.K. leader spent three nights in the intensive care unit at St. Thomas’ Hospital in London after his COVID-19 symptoms worsened. He was moved back to a regular ward on Thursday evening, and his office says he is in “the early phase of his recovery.”



His father Stanley Johnson said the prime minister needed to “rest up.”



“He has to take time,” Stanley Johnson told the BBC. “I cannot believe you can walk away from this and get straight back to Downing Street and pick up the reins without a period of readjustment.”



Johnson was diagnosed with COVID-19 two weeks ago, the first world leader confirmed to have the illness. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is standing in for Johnson while he is in hospital.



___



MANILA, Philippines — Southeast Asian foreign ministers have endorsed in a video conference the setting up of regional fund to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and discussed a planned meeting of their leaders with counterparts from China, Japan and South Korea.



The Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila said... 👓 View full article

