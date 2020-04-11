Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > New Orleans archbishop takes to sky for coronavirus blessing

New Orleans archbishop takes to sky for coronavirus blessing

SeattlePI.com Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The archbishop of New Orleans sprinkled holy water from a World War II-era biplane high above the city in an unusual Good Friday blessing for those affected by the coronavirus.

The open-air plane carried Archbishop Gregory Aymond, 70, from the Lakefront Airport to Kenner, to Gretna, to the French Quarter over 25 minutes, The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate reported.

Aymond prayed for protection and healing and sprinkled holy water that came from the Jordan River, where Jesus was baptized.

“When I first did it, the water came back on me,” Aymond said, “but then I got situated.”

Aymond recently recovered from the virus himself and said he asked God to offer grace in particular to health care workers, first responders and city leaders.

The archdiocese has canceled all Masses indefinitely due to social distancing requirements.

Rabbi Lexi Erdheim, 29, of the Congregation Gates of Prayer Synagogue in Metairie, went up in the same plane after Aymond to offer a blessing during Passover.

“It was really powerful, seeing everything at once,” she said, “especially after being inside the same four walls for so long.”

More than 20,000 people in Louisiana have confirmed infections of the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus, about 10% of whom are hospitalized, according to health department data. The number of virus deaths climbed to at least 806, with 51 new deaths added to the toll Saturday.

All 64 parishes — every parish in the state — now has a confirmed positive case of the coronavirus, with Tensas Parish getting its first confirmed case overnight.

Louisiana has seen encouraging signs this week in its fight against the virus outbreak. The rate of new hospitalizations has slowed, and the number of COVID-19 patients on...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WGNO - Published
News video: New Orleans Artist Terrance Osborne Honors Those Risking Their Lives With 'Front Line' Art Piece

New Orleans Artist Terrance Osborne Honors Those Risking Their Lives With 'Front Line' Art Piece 01:27

 Famous artist Terrance Osborne has created a new piece of art, entitled "Front Line." This piece honors the front line workers who are risking their lives in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Updates On New York Response [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Updates On New York Response

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a news conference to discuss the state's ongoing battle with the coronavirus, including discussing when and how schools should reopen.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 46:43Published
New mural on corner of 6th and Lincoln honors medical workers on the front lines [Video]

New mural on corner of 6th and Lincoln honors medical workers on the front lines

A new mural in Milwaukee honors medical professionals on the front lines during this pandemic.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:10Published

Recent related news from verified sources

New Orleans archbishop takes to sky for coronavirus blessing

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The archbishop of New Orleans sprinkled holy water from a World War II-era biplane high above the city in an unusual Good Friday blessing...
Seattle Times

New Orleans archbishop, rabbi deliver coronavirus blessings from sky in World War II-era plane

The Archbishop of New Orleans and a rabbi both took to the sky in a World War II-era single-engine plane on Friday to bless the entire community as the...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.