Did Heavy Rain Cause Hawaii's Historic Volcanic Eruption?

NPR Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Extreme rainfall might set off volcanoes that are ready to blow. A pair of scientists think that's what happened at Hawaii's Kilauea volcano in 2018, though some volcanologists are doubtful.
