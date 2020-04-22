China locks down city of 11 million as infections spread; Sweden death rate surges past USA and Switzerland as "non-lockdown" approach disintegrates
Wednesday, 22 April 2020 () (Natural News) It seems that optimistic reports about China having the coronavirus completely under control and Sweden avoiding infections without resorting to lockdowns are both premature. In news that broke today, China has just placed a city of 11 million people under lockdown as an asymptomatic carrier of the coronavirus managed to infect 70 other...
Sweden Could Reach 'Herd Immunity' in Weeks After Refusing Lockdown Unlike many of its neighboring countries, Sweden did not impose a lockdown on businesses and public spaces amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, many local clubs, restaurants and other businesses have stayed open and implemented...
Cash-rich China on Thursday announced an additional USD 30 million grant to the World Health Organization to support its global fight against the deadly... Mid-Day Also reported by •Reuters India •allAfrica.com
China has imposed strict measures on a northeastern city of 10 million people, including banning non-residents and vehicles registered elsewhere, after a wave of... FOXNews.com Also reported by •New Zealand Herald