China locks down city of 11 million as infections spread; Sweden death rate surges past USA and Switzerland as "non-lockdown" approach disintegrates

NaturalNews.com Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
(Natural News) It seems that optimistic reports about China having the coronavirus completely under control and Sweden avoiding infections without resorting to lockdowns are both premature. In news that broke today, China has just placed a city of 11 million people under lockdown as an asymptomatic carrier of the coronavirus managed to infect 70 other...
