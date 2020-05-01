Trump pushes U.S. reopening while trailing Biden in the polls

Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

President Trump is pushing the country to reopen as key polls find him trailing presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden. CBS News' Major Garrett said that Trump's approval has so far coasted on a strong economy, which has since been heavily diminished by the coronavirus pandemic. He joins "CBS This Morning" to talk about how the pandemic is factoring into the 2020 election and the president's latest attacks on China.


