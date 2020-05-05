The Latest: Mexico receives ventilators from United States

Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.



TOP OF THE HOUR:



—President Trump heads to Phoenix to tour Honeywell plant.



—French President Macron criticized for opening schools next week.



—Britain’s official coronavirus death toll becomes highest in Europe.



___



MEXICO CITY — Mexico has received a shipment of 211 medical ventilators from the United States as part of aid that U.S. President Donald Trump promised his Mexican counterpart.



“We want to very fully thank the government of the United States, especially President Trump,” said Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard. “As the saying goes, when there are hard times is when you know who your friends are.”



Mexican President Andés Manuel López Obrador said last month that Trump had promised aid when he called and asked for help in obtaining 1,000 ventilators and other equipment for intensive care units.



Ebrard said the shipment includes equipment made by Swiss-based Hamilton Medical at prices ranging from $16,000 to $24,000.



He said they would be sent to government hospitals.



As of midday Tuesday, Mexico had reported 24,905 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2.271 deaths, though officials acknowledge that actual infections are a multiple of the tested figure.



___



LONDON — Britain’s official coronavirus death total has passed Italy's number to become the highest in Europe.



The U.K. government says 29,427 people with COVID-19 have died in hospitals, nursing homes and other settings, an increase of 693 on the figure announced a day earlier. In Italy, 29,315 people confirmed... 👓 View full article

