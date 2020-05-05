Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > The Latest: Mexico receives ventilators from United States

The Latest: Mexico receives ventilators from United States

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

TOP OF THE HOUR:

—President Trump heads to Phoenix to tour Honeywell plant.

—French President Macron criticized for opening schools next week.

—Britain’s official coronavirus death toll becomes highest in Europe.

___

MEXICO CITY — Mexico has received a shipment of 211 medical ventilators from the United States as part of aid that U.S. President Donald Trump promised his Mexican counterpart.

“We want to very fully thank the government of the United States, especially President Trump,” said Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard. “As the saying goes, when there are hard times is when you know who your friends are.”

Mexican President Andés Manuel López Obrador said last month that Trump had promised aid when he called and asked for help in obtaining 1,000 ventilators and other equipment for intensive care units.

Ebrard said the shipment includes equipment made by Swiss-based Hamilton Medical at prices ranging from $16,000 to $24,000.

He said they would be sent to government hospitals.

As of midday Tuesday, Mexico had reported 24,905 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2.271 deaths, though officials acknowledge that actual infections are a multiple of the tested figure.

___

LONDON — Britain’s official coronavirus death total has passed Italy's number to become the highest in Europe.

The U.K. government says 29,427 people with COVID-19 have died in hospitals, nursing homes and other settings, an increase of 693 on the figure announced a day earlier. In Italy, 29,315 people confirmed...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Birx warns against gatherings as US reopens from lockdowns

Birx warns against gatherings as US reopens from lockdowns 01:55

 White House coronavirus taskforce chief says crowds gathering to protest against the lockdowns pose a huge risk.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump to Hold Talks on American Funding of the 'WHO' [Video]

Donald Trump to Hold Talks on American Funding of the 'WHO'

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has yet again turned his attention to the failings of the World Health Organization and hinted that he will be holding talks about their U.S. funding next..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:21Published
Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus [Video]

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus

The UK government orders 10,000 ventilators from Dyson, Spain converts an ice rink into a makeshift morgue, The US Senate approves a historic economic bailout of $2 trillion dollars and in Hanoi, a..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:22Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus latest: Global cases surpass 3 million

Nearly a third of all coronavirus infections are in the United States, as the World Health Organization warns the pandemic is "far from over." Follow DW for the...
Deutsche Welle

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kdhnews

Killeen Daily Herald The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For s… https://t.co/L6vFIsJtiK 16 minutes ago

ZAQSNews

ZAQS World News The Latest: Mexico receives ventilators from United States https://t.co/QNrVW08LoQ 16 minutes ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 UPDATE: The Latest: Mexico receives ventilators from United States https://t.co/CHEorVr5lE 22 minutes ago