Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Mystery Inflammatory Syndrome In Kids And Teens Likely Linked To COVID-19

Mystery Inflammatory Syndrome In Kids And Teens Likely Linked To COVID-19

NPR Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
Doctors in the U.S. and Europe are reporting a small wave of cases of what looks like a "shock syndrome' in young people. They have low blood pressure, inflamed hearts and other serious symptoms.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Mystery Illness Puts More Than A Dozen Children In Hospital

Mystery Illness Puts More Than A Dozen Children In Hospital 02:05

 At least 15 young people between the ages of 2 and 15 in New York City have been hospitalized with the inflammatory disease, which is is similar to Kawasaki syndrome, a rare blood vessel disorder. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

New York: At least 15 kids hospitalised due to mystery illness, symptoms similar to Kawasaki syndrome

At least 15 children aged between 2 and 15 were hospitalised in New York City with an inflammatory disease.
DNA


Tweets about this