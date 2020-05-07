Mystery Inflammatory Syndrome In Kids And Teens Likely Linked To COVID-19
Thursday, 7 May 2020 () Doctors in the U.S. and Europe are reporting a small wave of cases of what looks like a "shock syndrome' in young people. They have low blood pressure, inflamed hearts and other serious symptoms.
At least 15 young people between the ages of 2 and 15 in New York City have been hospitalized with the inflammatory disease, which is is similar to Kawasaki syndrome, a rare blood vessel disorder. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.