Juul CEO to non-smokers: "Don't vape. Don't use Juul."
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () In an exclusive interview with Tony Dokoupil for "CBS This Morning," Juul CEO Kevin Burns said people with no preexisting relationship with nicotine shouldn't be using his company's product, wouldn't say if vaping is safer than cigarettes and acknowledged the long-term effects of vaping are unknown
JUUL, the e-cigarette company, is reportedly dropping its internal valuation by 35 percent. According to Bloomberg, the cut comes after the company cited its overall market volatility and new financial..
Anne Arundel, Garrett and Howard Counties each filed separate lawsuits against Juul Labs, Inc. in April, according to court filings. They say that Juul marketed its products to youth and contributed to..
