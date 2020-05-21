Global  

Juul CEO to non-smokers: "Don't vape. Don't use Juul."

CBS News Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
In an exclusive interview with Tony Dokoupil for "CBS This Morning," Juul CEO Kevin Burns said people with no preexisting relationship with nicotine shouldn't be using his company's product, wouldn't say if vaping is safer than cigarettes and acknowledged the long-term effects of vaping are unknown
