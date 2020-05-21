Juul CEO to non-smokers: "Don't vape. Don't use Juul."

DaeNarges Targaryen Coronavirus looking at Juul smokers lungs https://t.co/sDvXwrqIoF 23 hours ago Haze Vape Co. @vickvapes @GregTHR Juul also begs the question of how many non-smokers have they converted as well. That's the rea… https://t.co/IAcneNmd0j 2 days ago ParenthesisX Whenever I see a #Juul smokers I just see a person addicted to sucking on a USB. 2 days ago Norbert Zillatron RT @ChaunceyGardner: @FBaeyens “In former smokers, the JUUL cue evoked modest and transient increases in desire for a cigarette and JUUL.”… 2 days ago Charles A. Gardner, PhD @FBaeyens “In former smokers, the JUUL cue evoked modest and transient increases in desire for a cigarette and JUUL… https://t.co/GJ7va2sUQT 2 days ago Jeffrey RT @cjannejge: I know we’re all pot smokers! 🔥💨 But who is a nicotine smoker as well? Vape, juul, cigs, whatever – I use an njoy for bluebe… 4 days ago SativaSweetheart I know we’re all pot smokers! 🔥💨 But who is a nicotine smoker as well? Vape, juul, cigs, whatever – I use an njoy f… https://t.co/JIah7zbw3F 4 days ago unravel101 I get smokers cough with the juul than actual cigs 4 days ago