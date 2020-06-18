Study ties blood type to COVID-19 risk; O may help, A hurt Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )





Scientists who compared the genes of thousands of patients in Europe found that those who had Type A blood were more likely to have severe disease while those with Type O were less likely.



Wednesday’s report in the New England Journal of Medicine does not prove a blood type connection, but it does confirm a previous report from China of such a link.



“Most of us discounted it because it was a very crude study,” Dr. Parameswar Hari, a blood specialist at the Medical College of Wisconsin, said of the report from China. With the new work, “now I believe it,” he said. “It could be very important.”



Other scientists urged caution.



The evidence of a role for blood type is “tentative ... it isn’t enough of a signal to be sure,” said Dr. Eric Topol, head of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in San Diego.



The study, involving scientists in Italy, Spain, Denmark, Germany and other countries, compared about 2,000 patients with severe COVID-19 to several thousand other people who were healthy or who had only mild or no symptoms. Researchers tied variations in six genes to the likelihood of severe disease, including some that could have a role in how vulnerable people are to the virus. They also tied blood groups to possible risk.



Most genetic studies like this are much larger, so it would be important to see if other scientists can look at other groups of patients to see if they find the same links, Topol said.



Many researchers have been hunting for clues as to why some people infected with the A genetic analysis of COVID-19 patients suggests that blood type might influence whether someone develops severe disease.Scientists who compared the genes of thousands of patients in Europe found that those who had Type A blood were more likely to have severe disease while those with Type O were less likely.Wednesday’s report in the New England Journal of Medicine does not prove a blood type connection, but it does confirm a previous report from China of such a link.“Most of us discounted it because it was a very crude study,” Dr. Parameswar Hari, a blood specialist at the Medical College of Wisconsin, said of the report from China. With the new work, “now I believe it,” he said. “It could be very important.”Other scientists urged caution.The evidence of a role for blood type is “tentative ... it isn’t enough of a signal to be sure,” said Dr. Eric Topol, head of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in San Diego.The study, involving scientists in Italy, Spain, Denmark, Germany and other countries, compared about 2,000 patients with severe COVID-19 to several thousand other people who were healthy or who had only mild or no symptoms. Researchers tied variations in six genes to the likelihood of severe disease, including some that could have a role in how vulnerable people are to the virus. They also tied blood groups to possible risk.Most genetic studies like this are much larger, so it would be important to see if other scientists can look at other groups of patients to see if they find the same links, Topol said.Many researchers have been hunting for clues as to why some people infected with the coronavirus get very ill and others, less so. Being older or male seems to increase risk, and scientists have been looking at genes as... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Blood type and the coronavirus



We're learning that there is one blood type that is less likely to get COVID-19. Type O blood is more protective against the virus. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:29 Published 1 week ago Hospital first in Thailand to treat cure Covid-19 patient with blood plasma



hospital in southern Thailand has become the first in the country to successfully treat a Covid-19 sufferer using blood plasma from a recovered patient. The Prince of Songkhla hospital in Songkhla.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:03 Published on May 23, 2020 COVID-19 can cause dangerous cardiovascular complications



A new paper from the emergency medicine doctors highlights that the coronavirus can cause cardiovascular complications including heart attacks, heart failures, and blood clots, which in turn can lead.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published on May 19, 2020

Related news from verified sources Study ties blood type to COVID-19 risk; O may help, A hurt A genetic analysis of COVID-19 patients suggests that blood type might influence whether someone develops severe disease. Scientists who compared the genes of...

Seattle Times 1 day ago





Tweets about this