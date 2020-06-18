The Latest: India reports highest 1-day spike in cases Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

NEW DELHI: India recorded the highest one-day spike of 12,281 coronavirus cases, raising the total to 366,946 even as the government ruled out reimposing a countrywide lockdown.



India’s death toll reached 12,237, a rise of 334 in the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry. The number of recoveries touched 52% at 194,325.



India stands behind the United States, Brazil and Russia in the number of cases.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday rejected media reports that the government was considering reimposing lockdown. India has to think about further unlocking, minimizing all possibilities of harm to people, he said.



The March 25 lockdown is now restricted to high-risk areas.



The worst-hit states are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and New Delhi.



