The Latest: India reports highest 1-day spike in cases

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
NEW DELHI: India recorded the highest one-day spike of 12,281 coronavirus cases, raising the total to 366,946 even as the government ruled out reimposing a countrywide lockdown.

India’s death toll reached 12,237, a rise of 334 in the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry. The number of recoveries touched 52% at 194,325.

India stands behind the United States, Brazil and Russia in the number of cases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday rejected media reports that the government was considering reimposing lockdown. India has to think about further unlocking, minimizing all possibilities of harm to people, he said.

The March 25 lockdown is now restricted to high-risk areas.

The worst-hit states are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and New Delhi.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Race for virus vaccine could leave some countries behind

— Study ties blood type to COVID-19 risk; O may help, A hurt

— NASA’s next Mars rover honors medical teams fighting virus

— A spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin says special tunnels have been installed to protect Putin from the coronavirus at home and at work. Reports about tunnels where anyone passing through gets sprayed with germ-killing antiseptics appeared in Russian media on Tuesday night.

— South Africa’s president says the country now faces two pandemics, COVID-19 and the violence against women and children that has risen sharply since alcohol sales were allowed again on June 1. President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a national address that 21 women and children have been killed since the start of the month.

— U.S. health regulators are issuing warnings to three companies selling at-home blood tests for coronavirus. The Food and Drug Administration said the tests are...
