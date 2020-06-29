Coronavirus outbreak: Maharashtra extends lockdown till July 31



Related videos from verified sources Salons all set to reopen in Mumbai



Barber shops and salons gear up to reopen from June 28 in Mumbai. In view of COVID-19 pandemic, precautionary measures will be taken at the salons to contain the spread of virus. Salon owner said, "We.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:43 Published 2 days ago Maharashtra reports highest 5204 COVID cases in 24 hours, nationwide tally set to cross 5 lakh



With 5,024 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra has reported highest single day spike of COVID-19 infections on June 26. 175 deaths reported on today due to the deadly infection. Out of these.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:44 Published 3 days ago Maharashtra, TN see highest COVID cases in 24 hrs as nationwide tally approaches 5 lakh



4,841 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Maharashtra on June 25. 192 people lost their lives due to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours. On the plus side, 3,661 people recovered from the coronavirus.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:09 Published 4 days ago

