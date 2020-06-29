Coronavirus outbreak: Maharashtra extends lockdown till July 31
Monday, 29 June 2020 () With spike in Coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra government on Monday extended the lockdown in the state till July 31.
The state government announced that concerned district collectors and commissioners of the municipal corporations may enforce certain measures and necessary restrictions in specified local areas on the...
Barber shops and salons reopened in Mumbai under strict guidelines. In view of COVID-19 outbreak, precautionary measures are being taken by salon workers to restrict physical contact. A customer said, "All precautions are being taken keeping in mind the spread. It is good that things are opening up."...
Barber shops and salons gear up to reopen from June 28 in Mumbai. In view of COVID-19 pandemic, precautionary measures will be taken at the salons to contain the spread of virus. Salon owner said, "We..
With 5,024 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra has reported highest single day spike of COVID-19 infections on June 26. 175 deaths reported on today due to the deadly infection. Out of these..
4,841 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Maharashtra on June 25. 192 people lost their lives due to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours. On the plus side, 3,661 people recovered from the coronavirus..