Shahid Kapoor extends financial help to over 40 Bollywood background dancers Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

The lockdown that happened over three months ago due to the Coronavirus outbreak has caused a lot of problems, especially to the people working in the Hindi film industry. A few of them are background dancers. *Times of India* now reports that Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor will be extending help to the dancers he has worked with... The lockdown that happened over three months ago due to the Coronavirus outbreak has caused a lot of problems, especially to the people working in the Hindi film industry. A few of them are background dancers. *Times of India* now reports that Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor will be extending help to the dancers he has worked with 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Boney Kapoor's house help tests COVID-19 positive



Bollywood film producer Boney Kapoor says that his house help who was unwell for a while, has tested coronavirus positive, and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and state government authorities.. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:25 Published 3 weeks ago Background dancers facing hardships to meet ends during COVID-19 lockdown



Bollywood background dancers working in Delhi are struggling to make their ends meet during COVID-19 lockdown. They are not allowed for any social gathering or to do performance in any show due to.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:49 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Exclusive: Shahid aides Bollywood dancers Bollywood songs are brought to life with a lively troupe of artists matching steps with the lead and as the industry came to a standstill due to the pandemic,...

IndiaTimes 1 day ago





Tweets about this 247groundnews Shahid Kapoor extends financial help to over 40 Bollywood background dancers https://t.co/DIPVAw9v2r 6 minutes ago S @AnkitM03 Shahid Kapoor ka post dala fine but Respect Shahid But what's About Sidharth Malhotra ? He support… https://t.co/dOY5GhIHOj 13 hours ago