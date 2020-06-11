|
Shahid Kapoor extends financial help to over 40 Bollywood background dancers
|
Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
The lockdown that happened over three months ago due to the Coronavirus outbreak has caused a lot of problems, especially to the people working in the Hindi film industry. A few of them are background dancers. *Times of India* now reports that Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor will be extending help to the dancers he has worked with...
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this