Shahid Kapoor extends financial help to over 40 Bollywood background dancers
Mid-Day Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Shahid Kapoor extends financial help to over 40 Bollywood background dancersThe lockdown that happened over three months ago due to the Coronavirus outbreak has caused a lot of problems, especially to the people working in the Hindi film industry. A few of them are background dancers. *Times of India* now reports that Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor will be extending help to the dancers he has worked with...
Exclusive: Shahid aides Bollywood dancers

 Bollywood songs are brought to life with a lively troupe of artists matching steps with the lead and as the industry came to a standstill due to the pandemic,...
IndiaTimes


