Study ties blood type to COVID-19 risk; O may help, A hurt

WorldNews Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Study ties blood type to COVID-19 risk; O may help, A hurtA genetic analysis of COVID-19 patients suggests that blood type might influence whether someone develops severe disease. Scientists who compared the genes of thousands of patients in Europe found that those who had Type A blood were more likely to have severe disease while those with Type O were less likely. Wednesday’s report in the New England Journal of Medicine does not prove a blood type connection, but it does confirm a previous report from China of such a link. “Most of us discounted...
