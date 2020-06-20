The Latest: Australian Victoria state reimposes restrictions Saturday, 20 June 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )





Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews says household gatherings will be restricted to five guests and outdoor gatherings to 10 people until midnight July 12.



Andrews said Victoria recorded 25 new cases on Saturday, the biggest daily increase in two months.



The planned easing of restrictions for cafes, restaurants and pubs, from a maximum of 20 guests to a maximum of 50, will be deferred for three weeks. Businesses that are set to open for the first time Monday, including gyms and cinemas, will be allowed to do so but with a maximum of 20 people.



More than half of the of the new cases in Victoria have come from family-to-family transmission, Andrews said, adding: “I’m frustrated by it. I’m disappointed by it.”



He said the numbers remained low but the state authorities are “acting quickly and early to get back on top of it.” Andrews flagged the prospect of COVID-19 hot spots being forced back into stay-at-home lockdown if local outbreaks become serious.



Victoria state has accounted for 19 of Australia’s 102 deaths from COVID-19, and almost 1,800 of the country’s 7,411 confirmed infections, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.



___



HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:



— Brazil tops 1 million cases as



— World Health Organization chief says pandemic is “accelerating,” confirmed cases hit daily high



— Navy upholds firing of carrier captain in virus outbreak



— A person familiar with the decision says Major League Baseball is closing all of its spring training sites over concerns about the... MELBOURNE, Australia — Australia’s Victoria state is set to reimpose household restrictions from Monday after recording double-digit increases in COVID-19 cases for a fourth consecutive day.Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews says household gatherings will be restricted to five guests and outdoor gatherings to 10 people until midnight July 12.Andrews said Victoria recorded 25 new cases on Saturday, the biggest daily increase in two months.The planned easing of restrictions for cafes, restaurants and pubs, from a maximum of 20 guests to a maximum of 50, will be deferred for three weeks. Businesses that are set to open for the first time Monday, including gyms and cinemas, will be allowed to do so but with a maximum of 20 people.More than half of the of the new cases in Victoria have come from family-to-family transmission, Andrews said, adding: “I’m frustrated by it. I’m disappointed by it.”He said the numbers remained low but the state authorities are “acting quickly and early to get back on top of it.” Andrews flagged the prospect of COVID-19 hot spots being forced back into stay-at-home lockdown if local outbreaks become serious.Victoria state has accounted for 19 of Australia’s 102 deaths from COVID-19, and almost 1,800 of the country’s 7,411 confirmed infections, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.___HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:— Brazil tops 1 million cases as coronavirus spreads inland— World Health Organization chief says pandemic is “accelerating,” confirmed cases hit daily high— Navy upholds firing of carrier captain in virus outbreak— A person familiar with the decision says Major League Baseball is closing all of its spring training sites over concerns about the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published 11 hours ago Australia cyberattacks: PM has not named suspected state 02:12 The government says cyber-experts identified the attacks as state-based.

Related videos from verified sources New South Wales eases Covid-19 restrictions as premier appeals for 'personal responsibility'



Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, has eased some of its Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. People in the state can now visit pubs, clubs, churches and restaurants. Up to 10 people are.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published on May 15, 2020 Dozens of 'Covidiots' Protested on Anzac Day



GIPPSLAND, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA — Dozens of protestors in Australia hijacked Anzac Day to demonstrate against coronavirus restrictions. On Saturday 25th, around 75 demonstrators, including.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:34 Published on April 28, 2020

Tweets about this