Comedian DL Hughley COVID-19 positive after fainting onstage

The stand-up comedian, 57, lost consciousness while performing at the Zanies comedy nightclub on Friday night and was hospitalized, news outlets reported. On Saturday, Hughley posted a video on Twitter in which he said he was treated for exhaustion and dehydration afterward.



“I also tested positive for COVID-19, which blew me away," he says in the video. "I was what they call asymptomatic. I didn't have any symptoms, the classic symptoms.”



Hughley plans to quarantine in his Nashville hotel room for 14 days. The remaining two nights of his four-night engagement at Zanies were canceled, according to the club's online calendar.



“Our friend D.L. Hughley had a medical emergency while performing on Friday and was hospitalized overnight. According to his publicist, he was suffering from exhaustion after working & traveling this week,” the club posted on Facebook. “Love ya, D.L. and we'll look forward to seeing this King of Comedy back in Nashville soon!”



Hughley said he still hasn't exhibited any of the typical symptoms associated with the



“So, in addition to all the other stuff you have to look out for," Hughley advises in the video, if you "pass out in the middle of a show, onstage, you probably need to get tested.”



In addition to stand-up comedy, Hughley is also an actor, author and radio and television host. He starred in Spike Lee's 2000 concert film, “The Original Kings of Comedy,” alongside Steve Harvey, Bernie Mac and Cedric the Entertainer.



