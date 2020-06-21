Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

D.L. Hughley Announces He’s Tested Positive For COVID-19 After On-Stage Collapse: “I’m Going Back To My Hotel Room To Quarantine”

SOHH Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
D.L. Hughley Announces He’s Tested Positive For COVID-19 After On-Stage Collapse: “I’m Going Back To My Hotel Room To Quarantine”Comedian D.L. Hughley has come forward to update concerned fans and friends about his well-being after falling on-stage during a live performance. The popular entertainer assured supporters he’s on the road to recovery and announced he has COVID-19. D.L. x COVID-19 Last night, Hughley went to his social media pages to deliver the headline-generating news. […]

The post D.L. Hughley Announces He’s Tested Positive For COVID-19 After On-Stage Collapse: “I’m Going Back To My Hotel Room To Quarantine” appeared first on .
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this