D.L. Hughley Announces He’s Tested Positive For COVID-19 After On-Stage Collapse: “I’m Going Back To My Hotel Room To Quarantine”
Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
Comedian D.L. Hughley has come forward to update concerned fans and friends about his well-being after falling on-stage during a live performance. The popular entertainer assured supporters he’s on the road to recovery and announced he has COVID-19. D.L. x COVID-19 Last night, Hughley went to his social media pages to deliver the headline-generating news. […]
