Arizona coronavirus cases increase by 3,000 per day (and rising)
Sunday, 28 June 2020 () (Natural News) The Arizona Department of Health reported 3,056 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 27 deaths Thursday, bringing the state’s total caseload to 63,030, with 1,490 deaths. This is the fourth day this week, in which the state reported daily increases of over 3,000 cases. This week’s figures are also significantly higher than last week’s rolling average of 2,500...
Los Angeles County health officials reported 2,169 new coronavirus cases and 23 new deaths of Saturday, including an announcement that cases are spiking for 18 to 40-year-olds in the county. Greg Mills..
Florida once again broke its single-day record of new coronavirus cases on Saturday morning. This time, the state saw 9,585 new COVID-19 cases, according to new numbers from the Florida Department of..