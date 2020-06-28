Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Arizona coronavirus cases increase by 3,000 per day (and rising)

NaturalNews.com Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
(Natural News) The Arizona Department of Health reported 3,056 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 27 deaths Thursday, bringing the state’s total caseload to 63,030, with 1,490 deaths. This is the fourth day this week, in which the state reported daily increases of over 3,000 cases. This week’s figures are also significantly higher than last week’s rolling average of 2,500...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published
News video: School districts make tough decisions on reopening plans

School districts make tough decisions on reopening plans 02:35

 School districts across Arizona are making tough decisions on reopening plans.

Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Biggest single day spike in Covid-19 cases in India, around 20,000 cases|Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: Biggest single day spike in Covid-19 cases in India, around 20,000 cases|Oneindia News

India recorded its biggest surge in the number of coronavirus cases in 24 hours with 19,906 new patients, taking the total to 528,859 infections, the Union Health Ministry said this morning. This is..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:48Published
As Coronavirus Cases Rise, LA County Reports Spike Among Younger People [Video]

As Coronavirus Cases Rise, LA County Reports Spike Among Younger People

Los Angeles County health officials reported 2,169 new coronavirus cases and 23 new deaths of Saturday, including an announcement that cases are spiking for 18 to 40-year-olds in the county. Greg Mills..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:44Published
Florida once again breaks single-day record with more than 9,500 new COVID-19 cases [Video]

Florida once again breaks single-day record with more than 9,500 new COVID-19 cases

Florida once again broke its single-day record of new coronavirus cases on Saturday morning. This time, the state saw 9,585 new COVID-19 cases, according to new numbers from the Florida Department of..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Covid 19 coronavirus: The growing danger of Donald Trump's constantly repeated claim 'it's going away'

Covid 19 coronavirus: The growing danger of Donald Trump's constantly repeated claim 'it's going away' COMMENT Last Tuesday, the American state of Arizona recorded its single highest day of new coronavirus cases with 3600 infections added to its tally of more than...
New Zealand Herald

Coronavirus surge across America call states' reopening plans into question

 (Natural News) New surges in Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in hot spots across have thrown wrenches into many states’ reopening plans. Florida, Texas and...
NaturalNews.com


Tweets about this