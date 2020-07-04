Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Spain locks down county of 200,000 people due to outbreaks

SeattlePI.com Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
LLEIDA, Spain (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Spain on Saturday ordered the lockdown of a county around the city of Lleida due to worrying outbreaks of the COVID-19 virus.

Catalan regional authorities announced that as of noon local time movement will be restricted to and from El Segriá, around Lleida, which is home to over 200,000 people. Residents will have until 4 p.m. local to enter the area.

This is the first restriction of free movement since the end of Spain's state of emergency on June 21.

Regional health authorities said Friday that they had registered a jump in 60 cases in 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to over 4,000 in the county.

The new outbreaks are linked to agricultural workers in the rural area.

Spain was completely locked down from March to June to get its coronavirus outbreak under control, before its national government ended a state of emergency. Over 28,000 people are confirmed to have died from the virus in Spain.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Spain locks down county of 200,000 people due to outbreaks

 LLEIDA, Spain (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Spain on Saturday ordered the lockdown of a county around the city of Lleida due to worrying outbreaks of the...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

2KEW13

🇨🇦#RIPKobeandGianna🇯🇲 RT @CP24: Spain locks down county of 200,000 people due to outbreaks https://t.co/41txPmlUSW 19 minutes ago

Dibber_Roy

Roy Julian Esq Spain locks down area of 200,000 people as second wave fears grow Enjoy your pint today England https://t.co/hAMYxSFFZL Sent via @updayUK 33 minutes ago

Tigercuddles74

Julie A Richardson @Warnzwifey @Little_G2 Good luck on going to france 👏👏👏 Spain locks down area of 200,000 people as second wave fe… https://t.co/tvtE2s6Af3 34 minutes ago

allypabdn

AllyP RT @brianmcg14: Spain locks down area of 200,000 people as second wave fears grow https://t.co/QliSzVam9v Sent via @updayUK 35 minutes ago

Guinevere55

Gwen Whiteman Spain locks down area of 200,000 people as second wave fears grow https://t.co/csRbp3HV5b Sent via @updayUK 36 minutes ago

brianmcg14

bm☘#herewego10inarow Spain locks down area of 200,000 people as second wave fears grow https://t.co/QliSzVam9v Sent via @updayUK 51 minutes ago

PeterGrant19

Peter Grant Another separatist political decision: Spain locks down area of 200,000 people as second wave fears grow… https://t.co/mE19H0ZgGE 57 minutes ago

Sparklyeyedone

Tracey Don't go on holiday! Spain locks down area of 400,000 people as second wave fears grow https://t.co/e2sOkqsfmy Sent via @updayUK 1 hour ago