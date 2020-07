Charred body found in remains of pawnshop in Minneapolis that was burned down by rioters Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

(Natural News) A charred body has been found in the burned-out remains of a pawnshop in Minneapolis nearly two months after the massive rioting in the city had subsided. The store was reportedly the target of an arson attack at the height of the city’s civil unrest following the death of George Floyd. Investigators from the Minneapolis... 👓 View full article

