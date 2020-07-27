Global  
 

US: Beijing's claims on South China Sea a "sham"

NaturalNews.com Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
(Natural News) China’s claim on the majority of the South China Sea is a sham, the United States State Department has said in a statement. “We are making clear: Beijing’s claims to offshore resources across most of the South China Sea are completely unlawful, as is its campaign of bullying to control them,” Secretary of...
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: China orders closure of US consulate in Chengdu

China orders closure of US consulate in Chengdu 02:30

 Beijing says move is a 'legitimate and necessary response' to Washington's decision to shut China's Houston consulate.

Related news from verified sources

Beijing Has ‘No Legal Basis’ for Claims in South China Sea, Australian Government Says
RIA Nov.

Australia labels China's claims to South China Sea illegal

 Australia has rejected China's claim to key parts of the South China Sea, joining the United States in branding the territorial ambitions unlawful at the UN.
The Age

South China Sea dispute: Australia says Beijing's claims have no legal basis

 Australia tells the UN the claims have "no legal basis" as it aligns itself more closely with the US.
BBC News


