US: Beijing's claims on South China Sea a "sham"

Monday, 27 July 2020 () (Natural News) China’s claim on the majority of the South China Sea is a sham, the United States State Department has said in a statement. “We are making clear: Beijing’s claims to offshore resources across most of the South China Sea are completely unlawful, as is its campaign of bullying to control them,” Secretary of...
Enter the Forbidden City Movie Trailer HD - In Imperial China, two opera singers risk their lives to perform for the Emperor in Beijing and redeem the reputation of their troupe. - Plot synopsis: Yue..
Occurred on July 3, 2020 / Garden City Beach, South Carolina, USAInfo from Licensor: "We have had an influx of Gray Sea Stars (starfish) this summer. This has never happened here before. Here is some..