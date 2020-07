U.S. sends thousands of coronavirus face masks to Thailand despite no cases for two months



The U.S. government has sent thousands of Covid-19 face masks to rural Thailand - despite the country not having any cases for two months. The representative of the US embassy delivered the Covid-10.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:35 Published 5 days ago

Containing coronavirus spread is our top priority: CM Gehlot



Reviewing the current status of coronavirus infection in the state, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that containing the spread of the virus, remains the priority of the government.During the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15 Published 5 days ago