Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Australian police now breaking into homes, smashing car windows to enforce coronavirus lockdowns

NaturalNews.com Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
(Natural News) To keep area residents “safe” from the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), police in Melbourne, Australia, are reportedly now breaking into homes and smashing car windows without permission or warrant in order to perform so-called “spot checks” on potential violators of the region’s draconian new lockdown rules. With some of the strictest “stay at home”...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Hundreds of car enthusiasts descend upon UK retail park despite coronavirus warnings

Hundreds of car enthusiasts descend upon UK retail park despite coronavirus warnings 02:37

 Hundreds of car enthusiasts descended upon a retail park in Derby, UK despite coronavirus warnings. Footage filmed on August 9 shows crowds arriving at Meteor Centre Retail Park to view the supercars and racing cars on show. Derbyshire police monitored the event and eventually began locking...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

British home sales hit record after lockdown [Video]

British home sales hit record after lockdown

Britons bought and sold a record number of homes between mid July and early August as pent-up demand from the coronavirus lockdown and a desire to leave London bucked the usual summer slowdown,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:20Published
Farmer builds bamboo swimming pool to stay entertained during Covid-19 lockdown [Video]

Farmer builds bamboo swimming pool to stay entertained during Covid-19 lockdown

A farmer in the Philippines built a low-cost swimming pool in their rice field so they can enjoy the summer during the lockdown. Gilbert Briones was helped by friends to construct the swimming pool..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:20Published
Covid update: India's 10 lakh gap; New Zealand polls under cloud; WB lockdown [Video]

Covid update: India's 10 lakh gap; New Zealand polls under cloud; WB lockdown

From the gap between India's active and discharged cases increasing to almost 10 lakh, to another member of Narendra Modi's cabinet testing positive for infection - here are the top news updates on the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:26Published

Tweets about this