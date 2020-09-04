Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Turmeric, despite its MANY health benefits, still isn't considered medicine by the FDA ... thanks, Big Pharma

NaturalNews.com Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
(Natural News) Research on the specific health benefits of turmeric, the golden spice from India, is far from limited. Findings from animal studies, test-tube studies and human clinical trials indicate that turmeric can confer a long list of health benefits. But despite the tremendous amount of data in support of turmeric’s health-promoting effects, turmeric is just “generally...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Family health benefits will remain in place until 2021 even if laid off

Family health benefits will remain in place until 2021 even if laid off 00:36

 Some good news for furloughed workers on the strip. Family health benefits will remain in place until 2021.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The mental health benefits of storytelling for health care workers | Laurel Braitman [Video]

The mental health benefits of storytelling for health care workers | Laurel Braitman

Health care workers are under more stress than ever before. How can they protect their mental health while handling new and complex pressures? TED Fellow Laurel Braitman shows how writing and sharing..

Credit: TED     Duration: 09:44Published
Health Headlines - 8-28-20 [Video]

Health Headlines - 8-28-20

In today's health headlines we talk about how many people will get COVID-19 in the coming months. A Nevada man may be the first man in the USA to get the Coronavirus twice. Also, 4 people connected to..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 01:27Published
Study: Pandemic Is Taking A Deep Toll On America's Collective Mental Health [Video]

Study: Pandemic Is Taking A Deep Toll On America's Collective Mental Health

New research from Duke University shows the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic has made keeping a sunny disposition exceedingly difficult for many Americans. According to UPI, mental health challenges..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:38Published

Tweets about this