Flurry of tests as COVID hits Greece's biggest migrant camp

Health and migration ministry officials said medical teams have carried out 1,600 tests for the



The camp has been quarantined until Sept. 15, with a police cordon to enforce the entry and exit ban.



Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said late Monday the infections were all linked with one Somali man who left the camp after being granted asylum in Greece, went to Athens but failed to find work and housing there and returned to Moria. Health officials weren't immediately able Tuesday to confirm that the virus had been spread by the one man.



Rights groups and charities working with migrants have repeatedly criticized Greece for the living conditions in Moria, which consists of a main camp surrounded by a sprawling tent city.



Since the pandemic broke out, Greek officials focused on preventing COVID-19 outbreaks at the cramped eastern Aegean Sea island camps, quarantining people who arrive on smugglers' boats from Turkey and testing for the virus before allowing them into the camps. The strategy worked until last week, when the Somali man returned to live in a tent outside the main camp.



Mitarachi said in Monday's interview with private Alpha TV that the incident strengthened the government's resolve to eventually build closed island centers for asylum-seekers, where entry and exit would be strictly controlled.



Newsflare STUDIO - Published 4 days ago Video Credit:- Published Aftermath of fire that destroyed Greece's largest migrant camp 00:32 A large fire has destroyed much of Greece's largest migrant camp, the Moria facility, on the Greek island of Lesbos.

