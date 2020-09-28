US to ship millions of tests in push to reopen K-12 schools Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 9 hours ago )





The move to vastly expand U.S. testing comes as confirmed new COVID-19 cases remain elevated at more than 40,000 per day and experts warn of a likely surge in infections during the colder months ahead. It also comes just five weeks before the November election, with Trump facing continued criticism for his handling of the crisis.



The tests will go out to states based on their population and can be used as governors see fit, but the administration encourages states to place a priority on schools. A senior administration official with knowledge of the plans told The Associated Press that 6.5 million tests will go out this week and that a total of 100 million tests will be distributed to governors over the next several weeks.



The official spoke on the condition of anonymity so as not to get ahead of the president’s announcement.



The official said the administration is emphasizing testing in schools because it’s important to the physical, social and emotional development of students to be back in classrooms to the degree that’s possible. The Abbott Laboratories tests would allow teachers, for example, to be tested on a weekly basis, or for parents to know whether their symptomatic child has COVID-19, the official said. In some cases, states could undertake some baseline surveillance, like testing a proportion of students per week or per month to make sure that the incidence of COVID-19 is low.



The tests will come from a previously announced supply of 150 million ordered from Abbott. The company's rapid test, the size of a credit card, is the... WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump planned to announce Monday that the federal government will begin distributing millions of rapid coronavirus tests to states this week and urging governors to use them to reopen schools for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.The move to vastly expand U.S. testing comes as confirmed new COVID-19 cases remain elevated at more than 40,000 per day and experts warn of a likely surge in infections during the colder months ahead. It also comes just five weeks before the November election, with Trump facing continued criticism for his handling of the crisis.The tests will go out to states based on their population and can be used as governors see fit, but the administration encourages states to place a priority on schools. A senior administration official with knowledge of the plans told The Associated Press that 6.5 million tests will go out this week and that a total of 100 million tests will be distributed to governors over the next several weeks.The official spoke on the condition of anonymity so as not to get ahead of the president’s announcement.The official said the administration is emphasizing testing in schools because it’s important to the physical, social and emotional development of students to be back in classrooms to the degree that’s possible. The Abbott Laboratories tests would allow teachers, for example, to be tested on a weekly basis, or for parents to know whether their symptomatic child has COVID-19, the official said. In some cases, states could undertake some baseline surveillance, like testing a proportion of students per week or per month to make sure that the incidence of COVID-19 is low.The tests will come from a previously announced supply of 150 million ordered from Abbott. The company's rapid test, the size of a credit card, is the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rapid COVID Tests To Be Distributed Across U.S. Intended To Keep K-12 Schools Open



President Trump announced Monday that 150 million rapid COVID-19 tests will be distributed to states, including Minnesota and Wisconsin over the next several weeks. Fifty million of the tests will go.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:10 Published 4 hours ago US needs 200 million COVID-19 tests monthly to contain outbreaks while returning normal activity



By January, the US could reach nearly 200 million tests monthly. And more growth is possible, experts say in a new report released Wednesday (September 9) by the Rockefeller Foundation and the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:14 Published 2 weeks ago Johnson County to provide thousands of tests for schools



Johnson County schools will receive thousands of saliva tests in the next few weeks for students and staff, according to the county health department. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 02:26 Published on September 2, 2020

Related news from verified sources Covid-19 coronavirus: US to ship millions of rapid tests in push to reopen schools United States President Donald Trump announced that the federal Government will begin distributing millions of rapid coronavirus tests to states this week.He is...

New Zealand Herald 5 hours ago





Tweets about this

