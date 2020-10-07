Netflix indicted for promoting pedophilia in "Cuties"
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 () (Natural News) A grand jury in eastern Texas’ Tyler County has indicted Netflix for its “promotion of lewd visual material depicting a child” in the controversial film Cuties. The indictment states that Netflix knowingly promoted “visual material which depicts the lewd exhibition of the genitals or pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child...
