BLACKOUT: ABC refuses to report on latest Hunter Biden scandals

NaturalNews.com Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
(Natural News) Despite confirmation of the legitimacy of Hunter Biden’s e-mails by the Department of Justice and new allegations of a Biden family scheme to partner with a Chinese Communist firm, ABC has REFUSED to report on all the New York Post bombshells about alleged corruption by Hunter Biden. (Article by Geoffrey Dickens republished from NewsBusters.org) ABC came oh-so-close to...
0
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: Joe Biden defends son Hunter at final presidential debate, amid Giuliani allegations

Joe Biden defends son Hunter at final presidential debate, amid Giuliani allegations 01:12

 Joe Biden said "not one single, solitary thing was out of line" with his and his son Hunter Biden's dealings with Ukraine.

