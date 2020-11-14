Global  
 

Sydney Powell: "Staggering" evidence of vote fraud, Dominion machines engineered by China, Venezuela, Cuba and DESIGNED to steal elections worldwide... release the Kraken!

NaturalNews.com Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
(Natural News) In a stunning interview on Fox Business, Sidney Powell explains why states that attempt to certify fraudulent election votes will be halted by the courts, even retroactively. “President Trump won this election in a landslide,” she says, adding, “there needs to be a massive criminal investigation [about the fraud], and it’s going to...
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Karl Rove: No Evidence Of Voter Fraud

Karl Rove: No Evidence Of Voter Fraud 00:36

 Karl Rove is a long time GOP operative. He is just the latest Republican to break with President Donald Trump over his claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election. The Trump campaign has been waging several court battles in an attempt to either get recounts or toss out mail-in ballots. Business...

