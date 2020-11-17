No longer a conspiracy theory: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces COVID-19 pandemic an "opportunity" for the "great reset"

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Justin Trudeau Excited About 'Powerful' White House Team



Chatting with Sangita Patel during Diwali On The Hill, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shares his congratulations for U.S. president-elect Joe Biden and history-making vice-president-elect.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:56 Published 4 days ago Looking At The Crises Trudeau's Liberals Have Faced In 2020



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised "sunny ways" back in 2015 when his Liberals won a majority mandate. Flash forward five years later with a minority government and his party has hit some road.. Credit: HuffPost Canada Duration: 04:03 Published on October 22, 2020 U.S., Canada, Mexico Border Closure Extended Another Month Until Nov. 21



The land borders between the three countries have been closed since March 18. Credit: Travel & Leisure Duration: 00:50 Published on October 20, 2020

Related news from verified sources World Leaders Call Biden, Vow COVID And Climate Change Collaboration Watch VideoAs the Trump administration doubles down on its refusal to concede the election, America's allies are wasting no time preparing for an incoming Biden...

Newsy 6 days ago



