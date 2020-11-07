The Post-Brexit World Of CANZUK – OpEd
Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
It did not take long for “Brexit”, a portmanteau term invented in 2012, to become common usage the world over. Since then a new expression has been bidding for its place in the sun – CANZUK.
CANZUK is an acronym formed from the initial letters of Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom – and it...
It did not take long for “Brexit”, a portmanteau term invented in 2012, to become common usage the world over. Since then a new expression has been bidding for its place in the sun – CANZUK.
CANZUK is an acronym formed from the initial letters of Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom – and it...
|
|
|
You Might Like