GSA chief Emily Murphy details threats to her life, family, pets
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 () (Natural News) Emily Murphy, the administrator of the General Services Administration (GSA), revealed Monday that she had received threats from those attempting to coerce her into approving the presidential transition of Joe Biden “prematurely.” (Article by Joel B. Pollak republished from Breitbart.com) Earlier Monday, President Donald Trump tweeted that he had told Murphy to move...
Trump Administration
Authorizes Biden Transition .
On Monday, President Donald Trump’s administration
officially authorized President-elect Joe Biden to
begin the formal transition process.
Biden will now be able to access
millions of dollars in federal funds
and other resources that had...