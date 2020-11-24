Global  
 

One News Page

GSA chief Emily Murphy details threats to her life, family, pets

NaturalNews.com Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
(Natural News) Emily Murphy, the administrator of the General Services Administration (GSA), revealed Monday that she had received threats from those attempting to coerce her into approving the presidential transition of Joe Biden “prematurely.” (Article by Joel B. Pollak republished from Breitbart.com) Earlier Monday, President Donald Trump tweeted that he had told Murphy to move...
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Trump Administration Authorizes Biden Transition

Trump Administration Authorizes Biden Transition 01:27

 Trump Administration Authorizes Biden Transition . On Monday, President Donald Trump’s administration officially authorized President-elect Joe Biden to begin the formal transition process. Biden will now be able to access millions of dollars in federal funds and other resources that had...

