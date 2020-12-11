Global  
 

York Region and Windsor-Essex moving into lockdown to curb COVID-19 spread, Ontario announces

CBC.ca Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Ontario has announced York Region and Windsor-Essex are moving into lockdown effective 12:01 Monday, Dec. 14, as the province tries to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
