Birth on a riverbank: Woman's ordeal shows risks at border

HOUSTON (AP) — The Honduran woman walked alone through the dark brush of the South Texas borderlands after being pushed across a nearby river in a tire.



Her labor pains were getting worse. From the other side of the river, the smugglers yelled at her to keep moving.



Finally, she fell to the ground and screamed for help.



Merín gave birth to her daughter next to the Rio Grande, attended to by two Border Patrol agents, showing how lives routinely end up at risk at the U.S.-Mexico border.



Increasing numbers of parents and children are crossing the border, driven by violence and poverty in Central America and growing desperation in migrant camps in Mexico. While crossings have not reached the levels seen in previous years, facilities that hold migrants are approaching capacity, which has been reduced because of the coronavirus pandemic.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Monday that it made 4,592 apprehensions of unaccompanied immigrant children in November, more than six times the figure in April. In South Texas’ Rio Grande Valley, children and their parents are usually taken to a small station where some young people report having to use old masks and being detained in cramped quarters.



Merín and her daughter are safe after she gave birth on Nov. 22.



“They treated me well, thank God,” said Merín, who didn't want her last name used because she fears retribution if she's forced to leave the country.



Agents Chris Croy and Raul Hernandez were called to help by another agent who found her. Merín said the first agent told her to get up and keep walking, but she couldn’t. She says he accused her of lying.



“When I look, I see the head of a child,” Croy said. “I just kneel down to go ahead and support the child’s head.”



Hernandez saw that Merín's... 👓 View full article

