Hotel quarantine measures for air travellers come into effect Feb. 22: Trudeau
Air travellers landing in Canada will have to quarantine in a hotel, at their own expense, starting Feb. 22, says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.Full Article
Canada’s government is imposing new COVID-19 measures for incoming travellers.
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday that starting next week any nonessential traveler..