Bucking GOP trend, Alabama governor extends mask order

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Breaking from other Southern GOP governors, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey extended her state’s mask order for another month Thursday but said the requirement will end for good in April.



Following the recommendations of medical officials, Ivey said she will keep the mask order that was set to expire Friday in place until April 9.



“We need to get past Easter and hopefully allow more Alabamians to get their first shot before we take a step some other states have taken to remove the mask order altogether and lift other restrictions. Folks, we are not there yet, but goodness knows we’re getting closer," Ivey said at a news conference.



The governor said masks have been “one of our greatest tools” in preventing the virus' spread but emphasized that she will not extend the mask order further, saying it will become a matter of personal responsibility when the mandate ends.



"Even when we lift the mask order, I will continue to wear my mask while I'm around others and strongly urge my fellow citizens to use common sense and do the same,” Ivey said.



Medical officials welcomed Ivey’s decision after recommending an extension, arguing that easing restrictions before more people were vaccinated could reverse recent improvements. Alabama’s rolling seven-day average of daily cases has dropped from 3,000 in early January to below 1,000 and hospitalizations are at their lowest point since summer.



“This is very good news. This gives us a month to vaccinate more people and to get a better handle on the role of the UK variant,” said Dr. Don Williamson, the former state health officer who now heads the Alabama Hospital Association.



Dr. Ellen Eaton, who specializes in infectious diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, said schools and...