Tanzania's new president changes policy on COVID-19, media

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tanzania's new president appears to be taking a new, scientific approach to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.



President Samia Suluhu Hassan said Tuesday she will form a technical committee to advise her about the scope of COVID-19 infections in the country and how to respond to the pandemic.



COVID-19 is “not something we should be quiet about or refuse flatly or accept without doing a scientific examination,” Hassan said in Swahili.



“We will do medical research which will tell us the scope of the problem and advise us about what the world is recommending as well as our own expertise,” she said.



Hassan, made the remarks that were broadcast live, after swearing key government officers in a hall in State House, the president's official residence in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania's largest city. More than 100 top government officials were present, most of whom did not wear face masks or keep a distance from each other.



Hassan's comments are a dramatic switch from the policy of her predecessor, the late President John Magufuli, who was one of Africa's leading COVID-19 deniers. He claimed in June last year that Tanzania had rid itself of COVID-19 through three days of national prayer. He dismissed scientific approaches to prevent and treat the disease. He discouraged the use of face masks and instead promoted prayer, physical fitness and herbal remedies.



Magufuli's government fired officials who gave other opinions and some people were arrested.



Opposition leader Tundu Lissu, in exile in Belgium, cautioned Tanzanians not applaud Hassan’s announcements just yet.



“This will be no different from the Magufuli way of doing things. It’s Magufulism without Magufuli!” Lissu said in Twitter post.



“It will not succeed. What is needed is strong systems...