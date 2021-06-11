Doctors urge delay in next lockdown easing in England

LONDON (AP) — Britain's main doctors' union has joined calls for the next planned lockdown easing in England to be delayed, as figures Friday showed new COVID-19 cases across the U.K. running at their highest level since late February.



The rise in new infections comes as a result of the spread of the delta variant first identified in India.



Government figures showed that 8,125 new cases were recorded on Friday. That's the highest figure since Feb. 26 and means that the 7-day average, which smooths out daily fluctuations, has increased threefold over the past month.



The delta variant, which is considered to be at least 40% more transmissible than the previous dominant strain, now accounts for more than 90% of all new infections in the U.K.



The pick-up in cases has led a number of scientists to call on the British government to delay the next planned lockdown easing in England from June 21.



Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is currently hosting the Group of Seven leaders summit in Cornwall, southwest England, is to announce on Monday whether he will sanction the next lockdown easing, which is intended to remove all legal limits on social contact — including the reopening of nightclubs for the first time since the pandemic struck in March 2020.



The pressure on him to authorize a delay, or at the very least to limit the scale of the changes, is rising.



On Friday, the British Medical Association said a “sensible delay” would help keep a lid on infections as it would allow more people to be vaccinated with first and second doses, particularly younger people who are seeing the highest proportion of infections.



“With only 54.2% of the adult population currently fully vaccinated and many younger people not yet eligible, there is a huge risk that prematurely relaxing all...