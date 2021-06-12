Johnson voices caution over next lockdown easing in England

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave a strong hint Saturday that the next planned relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in England this month will be delayed as a result of the spread of the delta variant first identified in India.



In a series of interviews on the sidelines of the Group of Seven leaders' summit in southwest England, Johnson conceded that he has grown more pessimistic about sanctioning the next easing scheduled for June 21 as the number of infections across the U.K. has increased to levels not seen since February.



The British government has planned to take the next step in bringing England out of lockdown by removing all legal limits on social contact — including allowing nightclubs to reopen for the first time since the pandemic struck in March 2020. Johnson is set to make an announcement about the June 21 timetable on Monday.



However, the recent rise in new confirmed cases has led many scientists to call for a delay, potentially of up to four weeks, so more people can get vaccinated before the restrictions are lifted.



“It’s clear that the Indian variant is more transmissible, and it’s also true that the cases are going up, and that the levels of hospitalization are going up," Johnson said on Sky News. "Now, we don’t know exactly to what extent that is going to feed through into extra mortality, but clearly it’s a matter of serious, serious concern.”



Asked whether he was less optimistic now than he was at the end of May, he replied: “Yes, that’s certainly fair."



The U.K. has recorded nearly 128,000 coronavirus-related deaths, more than any other nation in Europe. After a devastating winter surge, COVID-19 deaths fell sharply recently following a strict months-long lockdown and the rapid rollout of vaccines.



The improved backdrop...