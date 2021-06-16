Congress unveils new laws to curb power of Big Tech, but NONE of them address viewpoint discrimination censorship and assaults on free speech
Published
(Natural News) America’s political figureheads are once again pretending to do something about Big Tech’s rampant antitrust violations with the introduction of new legislation. According to the left-wing Axios website, the bipartisan bills could break apart Amazon’s control of its marketplace as well as force Apple to change the way it runs its app store....Full Article