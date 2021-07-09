Missouri governor doesn’t want door-to-door vaccine help

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Federal officials are pushing back after Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said he doesn't want government employees going door-to-door in his state to urge people to get vaccinated, even as a COVID-19 outbreak overwhelms some hospitals.



Missouri asked for help last week from newly formed federal “surge response” teams as it combats an influx of cases that public health officials are blaming on fast-spreading delta variant and deep-seated concerns about the vaccine. After President Joe Biden mentioned the possibility of door-to-door promotion of the vaccine, Parson tweeted: “I have directed our health department to let the federal government know that sending government employees or agents door-to-door to compel vaccination would NOT be an effective OR a welcome strategy in Missouri!"



He added Thursday during a stop in the Kansas City area to promote a new law that provides a legal shield against COVID-19 liability lawsuits that hospitals are not overwhelmed on bed space. He said he didn't know what the federal government planned to do but stressed that the state had been getting federal help all along.



“We are all concerned about the spike in the delta virus but to try to mislead people like we are in crisis is totally misleading," Parson said. “We are not in a crisis mode in this state and we shouldn’t be right now."



Statewide, hospitalizations rose to 1,034 on Monday, up by nearly 60% from 648 one month earlier. In southwest Missouri, hospitalizations rose by nearly 124%, up to 387 from 173.



“We know there’s a vast number of people that is hesitant to take the vaccine," Parson said. "That is what we all should be working together trying to find a solution to get more vaccine in more people’s arms, not trying to force people to take it. Not trying to scare them into it. Just make...