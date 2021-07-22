Parental Consent Would be Needed for Minors to get COVID-19 Vaccination in Some Regions

Parental Consent Would be Needed for Minors to get COVID-19 Vaccination in Some Regions

Minors in Tennessee would have to provide proof of parental consent if they want to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a new ruling said. The decision follows one official sharing a memo of a decades-old policy that authorized health care providers to decide whether or not minors can decide for themselves.

