Free shots at South Beach nightclub - vaccine shots, that is

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ready to party at one of South Beach's most glamorous nightclubs? Then roll up your sleeves because these shots won't get you buzzed. LIV is offering free COVID-19 vaccines outside the Miami club where high rollers spend up to $20,000 just for a table.



The start-studded nightclub, where Super Bowl champs celebrate at parties so legendary they've inspired lyrics from Drake and Kanye West, set up pop-up COVID vaccine sites over the weekend at LIV and club Story to entice the young demographic that is rapidly filling up Florida hospitals as the delta variant rapidly spreads across Florida.



The Sunshine State set another record high over the weekend. On Saturday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 23,903 new COVID-19 cases for Friday. That tops the previous day’s record of 22,783 new cases.



Clubs LIV and Story were shuttered for roughly a year during the pandemic and reopened back in April. Owner David Grutman, the king of South Beach's night life scene, who also owns a restaurant and hotel with Pharrell, said, "We are excited, we want to stay open, and we know the only way to make that happen is if people get vaccinated, so we want to make it as accessible as possible.”



He partnered with CDR Health, which has administered over 2 million vaccines since the outbreak, to offer free shots outside the clubs over the weekend, with the possibility of extending it for additional weekends.



Further north in West Palm Beach, Clematis Social club owner Cleve Mash is waiving door charges for fully vaccinated partiers and offering $200 bonuses to workers who can prove their vaccine status, according to the Palm Beach Post.



The overwhelming majority of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Florida are unvaccinated. Of the more than 10.5 million fully vaccinated Floridians,...