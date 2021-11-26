Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905Â points
Published
Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street, after a coronavirus variant from South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globeFull Article
Published
Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street, after a coronavirus variant from South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globeFull Article
Wall Street’s three main indexes ended sharply lower on Friday as news of a new COVID variant worried investors around the world...
Watch VideoThe discovery of a new coronavirus variant sent a chill through much of the world Friday as nations raced to halt air..