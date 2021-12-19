With the new state religion the 'covidian cult' and America on a suicidal course into oblivion, no democrat nor republican dare state the obvious: 'The emperor has no clothes!'
Published
(Natural News) Many U.S. governors—all of them Republican—have vowed to resist President Biden’s authoritarian COVID-19 vaccine mandates. GOP pushback includes executive orders, lawsuits, and legislative bills. And all three of Biden’s mandates have now been blocked by federal courts, at least for now—the diktat requiring the genetic-cocktail jab for businesses with 100 or more employees,...Full Article