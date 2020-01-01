PM Modi to distribute Krishi Karman awards on Jan 2

You Might Like

Tweets about this Krishan Kumar PM Modi to embark on 2-day visit to Karnataka tomorrow Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a 2 day visit to K… https://t.co/akwVxH2ZoF 10 hours ago Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: PM @narendramodi to distribute Krishi Karman awards on Jan 2 https://t.co/4INNkjXtDH https://t.co/mcmbJjkUys 19 hours ago PardhasaradhiGrandhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release the 3rd installment of PM KISAN benefiting approximately 6 crore beneficiar… https://t.co/RslaspDy4l 20 hours ago BJPGMurugadassanPondy RT @Indsamachar: Prime Minister @narendramodi to release 3rd installment of PM KISAN benefiting approximately 6 crore beneficiaries during… 22 hours ago PardhasaradhiGrandhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release the 3rd installment of PM KISAN benefiting approximately 6 crore beneficiar… https://t.co/CLAXQosYqQ 23 hours ago ಸ್ವಾಭಿಮಾನಿ ಶಾಂತರಾಜ್(ಕನ್ನಡಿಗ)/Shantharaj(KANNADIGA) RT @ANI: Prime Minister's Office: At another public meeting in Tumakuru, PM Narendra Modi will distribute Krishi Karman Awards and Commenda… 23 hours ago ಸ್ವಾಭಿಮಾನಿ ಶಾಂತರಾಜ್(ಕನ್ನಡಿಗ)/Shantharaj(KANNADIGA) RT @narendra_chatra: Prime Minister Sh. @narendramodi to release the 3rd installment of PM KISAN benefiting approximately 6 crore beneficia… 23 hours ago चौधरी साब RT @Sandeepkapoor01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release the 3rd installment of PM KISAN benefiting approximately 6 crore beneficiaries… 1 day ago