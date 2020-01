PM Modi to distribute Krishi Karman awards on Jan 2

PM Modi will distribute Krishi Karman Awards and Commendation Awards to states at a public meeting in Tumkur Karnataka on Thursday. PM will hand over Certificates to beneficiaries under PM Kisan from eight states and union territories. He will also hand over keys of deep-sea fishing vessels and fishing vessel transponders to select farmers of Tamil Nadu

