Manner in which nation celebrated science and space program will be etched in memory: PM on Chandrayaan-2 mission

IndiaTimes Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
"I am very happy that one of my first programmes at the start of the New Year and new decade is linked to science, technology and innovation. This programme is happening in Bengaluru, a city associated with science and innovation," Prime Minister Modi said here while addressing the 107th session of Indian Science Congress.
