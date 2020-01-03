Manner in which nation celebrated science and space program will be etched in memory: PM on Chandrayaan-2 mission
Friday, 3 January 2020 () "I am very happy that one of my first programmes at the start of the New Year and new decade is linked to science, technology and innovation. This programme is happening in Bengaluru, a city associated with science and innovation," Prime Minister Modi said here while addressing the 107th session of Indian Science Congress.
Elements is more than just a science show. It’s your science-loving best friend, tasked with keeping you updated and interested on all the compelling, innovative and groundbreaking science happening all around us. Join our passionate hosts as they help break down and present fascinating science,...